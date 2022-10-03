Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 141,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter.

RWR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,784. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

