Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €198.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €277.00 ($282.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

EPA RI opened at €188.85 ($192.70) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €189.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.45.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

