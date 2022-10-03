Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.46. 162,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,449,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Permian Resources Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 4.60.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

