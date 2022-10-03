Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.18.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

