Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 7,753 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,191. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

