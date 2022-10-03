Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 12,214 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
