Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.16 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

