Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Valero Energy makes up about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

