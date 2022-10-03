Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

