Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 304,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $6,000,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $8,421,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,108.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,001. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

