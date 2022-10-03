Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,057 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $43.60. 365,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

