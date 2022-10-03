Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.