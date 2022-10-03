Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 109,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

