Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.26. 102,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

