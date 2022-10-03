Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.6 %

PEG traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 100,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.