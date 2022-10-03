Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.59. 24,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,951. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

