Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,974. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.