Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,201 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IHI stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $48.25. 53,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

