Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.51. 93,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,439. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

