Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.