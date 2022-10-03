Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at MKM Partners

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $86.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.62. 2,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.