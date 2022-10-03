PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

