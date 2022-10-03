PancakeSwap Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $669.59 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00023928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 146,468,895 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

