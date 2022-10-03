Pallapay Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pallapay Coin Trading
