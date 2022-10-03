Pallapay Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

