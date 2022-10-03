PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 24,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,771,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Citigroup reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.