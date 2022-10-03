PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 24,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,771,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Citigroup reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
