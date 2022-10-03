Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 6.1%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 26,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,633,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

