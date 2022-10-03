Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 6.1%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 26,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,633,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.