OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OSI Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

