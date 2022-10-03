Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.47. 200,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

