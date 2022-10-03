Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Opsens Stock Performance

Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

