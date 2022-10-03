Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Opsens Stock Performance
Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.
About Opsens
