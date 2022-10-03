On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $31.36 Average PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 7.2 %

About ON

Shares of ON stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

