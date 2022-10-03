OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 6,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,624,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

OLO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OLO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

