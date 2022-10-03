Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 547.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.79% of Olin worth $55,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 5.2 %

OLN traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $45.09. 33,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.