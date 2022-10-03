Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. 2,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

