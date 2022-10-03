Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.67. 2,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,432,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,894,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,040,451 shares of company stock worth $227,105,344. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

