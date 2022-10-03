Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,331. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

