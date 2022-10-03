Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.