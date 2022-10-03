Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
