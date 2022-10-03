Novo Hits 1-Day Volume of $228,060.00 (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Novo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Novo Profile

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.

Novo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

