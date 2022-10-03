Novo Hits 1-Day Volume of $228,060.00 (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Novo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.
Novo Coin Trading
