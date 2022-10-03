NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.27.

NOV Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,876,000 after purchasing an additional 249,864 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

