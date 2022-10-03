Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,357,762. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

