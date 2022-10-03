Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 190,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,644 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Nomura Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Insider Transactions at Nomura

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

About Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

