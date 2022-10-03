Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 190,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,644 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.30.
Nomura Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.
Insider Transactions at Nomura
In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
