Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 0.4 %

NDEKY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

