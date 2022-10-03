NerveNetwork Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.86 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $81,658.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NerveNetwork uses the hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 224,973,376 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

