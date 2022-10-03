Needham & Company LLC Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $53.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.83.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

