NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Investec upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NCC Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
