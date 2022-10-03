National Bankshares Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$36.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.86.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$21.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$40.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

