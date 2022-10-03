National Bank Financial Trims BCE (NYSE:BCE) Target Price to C$68.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.
BCE Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:BCE opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.
Institutional Trading of BCE
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
