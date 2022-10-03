N1 Holdings Limited (N1H) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,052.27.

N1 Holdings Limited provides mortgage broking services to customers in Australia. The company offers home loans, including purchase and refinance; short term business loans for SME's; commercial lending products and services; car loan and equipment finance services; business lending services; and commercial property and construction loans, as well as off-market lending services.

