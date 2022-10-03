Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.53

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 39637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 32.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $876,712. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

