Mute One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,526.00 (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Mute has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Mute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. Mute has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mute

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mute is mute.io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

