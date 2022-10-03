Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
MUSA stock opened at $274.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.88. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $159.97 and a 12-month high of $303.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.75.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.
Insider Transactions at Murphy USA
In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
